12/30 WWE Live Results: Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida (Reigns vs. Owens street fight, triple threat match)

12/30 WWE Live Results: Los Angeles, California
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day, Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a fatal four way tag team match.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. Neville.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Liv Morgan def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke with Alicia Fox as the special guest referee.
* Seth Rollins def. Rusev.
* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel and Darren Young def. Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a street fight main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
12/30 WWE Live Results: Miami, Florida
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians in a fatal four way tag team match.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.
* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins.
* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.
* Dolph Ziggler def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a steel cage match.
* Nikki Bella def. Natalya.
* The Wyatt Family def. Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
