12/30 WWE Live Results: Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida (Reigns vs. Owens street fight, triple threat match)

WWE Live Results from Los Angeles and Miami on December 30.

12/30 WWE Live Results: Los Angeles, California

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day, Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a fatal four way tag team match.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. Neville.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Liv Morgan def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke with Alicia Fox as the special guest referee.

* Seth Rollins def. Rusev.

* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel and Darren Young def. Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a street fight main event match.

12/30 WWE Live Results: Miami, Florida

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians in a fatal four way tag team match.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.

* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins.

* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.

* Dolph Ziggler def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a steel cage match.

* Nikki Bella def. Natalya.

* The Wyatt Family def. Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat main event match.

