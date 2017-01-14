1/13 WWE Live Results: Topeka, Kansas (Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens headlines, Strowman vs. Zayn)

1/13 WWE Live Results: Topeka, Kansas

* Big Cass def. Luke Gallows.

* Big Show, The Golden Truth, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal and The Shining Stars.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick in a triple threat match.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

* Seth Rollins def. Rusev.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title Street Fight match.

Source: Gerweck.net