1/13 WWE Live Results: Topeka, Kansas (Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens headlines, Strowman vs. Zayn)

1/13 WWE Live Results: Topeka, Kansas
* Big Cass def. Luke Gallows.
* Big Show, The Golden Truth, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal and The Shining Stars.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick in a triple threat match.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.
* Seth Rollins def. Rusev.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title Street Fight match.
Source: Gerweck.net
