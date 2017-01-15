1/14 WWE Live Results: Wichita, Kansas and Birmingham, Alabama (Reigns teams with Rollins, triple threat match)

WWE Live Results from Wichita and Birmingham on January 14.
1/14 WWE Live Results: Wichita, Kansas
* Big Show, The Golden Truth, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal and The Shining Stars.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick in a triple threat match.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.
* Big Cass def. Rusev.
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho in a tag team main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
1/14 WWE Live Results: Birmingham, Alabama
* The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton) def. Mojo Rawley, Jack Swagger and Apollo Crews.
* Kalisto def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Nikki Bella and Naomi def. Natalya and Carmella.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and Breezango in a Tag Team Turmoil match.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Baron Corbin in a triple threat main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
