1/14 WWE Live Results: Wichita, Kansas and Birmingham, Alabama (Reigns teams with Rollins, triple threat match)

WWE Live Results from Wichita and Birmingham on January 14.

1/14 WWE Live Results: Wichita, Kansas

* Big Show, The Golden Truth, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal and The Shining Stars.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick in a triple threat match.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

* Big Cass def. Rusev.

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho in a tag team main event match.

Seth & Roman celebrate their win at #wwewichita. Candid from chrislockejr on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Ma1yxlnjDa — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) January 14, 2017

1/14 WWE Live Results: Birmingham, Alabama

* The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton) def. Mojo Rawley, Jack Swagger and Apollo Crews.

* Kalisto def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Nikki Bella and Naomi def. Natalya and Carmella.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and Breezango in a Tag Team Turmoil match.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Baron Corbin in a triple threat main event match.

