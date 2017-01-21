1/20 WWE Live Results: Binghamton, New York (Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a street fight headlines)

1/20 WWE Live Results: Binghamton, New York

Thanks to reader Joseph Freeman for sending in this live report.

Cesaro and Sheamus def. Gallows/Anderson, Cass/Enzo, and New Day in fatal four way to retain the RAW Tag Team titles. Audio for music and mic wasn’t working for the first three entrances, but Amore and Cass and New Day kept crowd going despite. Issues were worked out for Sheamus and Cesaro entrance.

Rich Swann def. Neville and TJ Perkis in triple threat to retain WWE Cruiserweight title.

Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Big Show def. Primo/Epico, Curtis Axel and Titus O’Neil in an eight man tag team match.

Seth Rollins def. Rusev with Lana. Lana was ejected from ringside during match.

Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax in a six woman tag team match.

Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns defeat. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in non title street fight.