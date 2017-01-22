1/21 WWE Live Results: Indiana, Pennsylvania and Dayton, Ohio (Tag team main event, Styles vs. Ambrose)

WWE Live Results from Indiana and Dayton on January 21.

1/21 WWE Live Results: Indiana, Pennsylvania

* Big Cass def. Rusev.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Neville in a triple threat match.

* Big Show, Sin Cara and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel and The Shining Stars in a eight man tag team match.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax in a six woman tag team match.

* Seth Rollins def. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho via DQ.

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho in a tag team main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

1/21 WWE Live Results: Dayton, Ohio

* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Breezango.

* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.

* Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley def. The Vaudevillians.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Wyatt Family and The Ascension in a triple threat tag team match.

* Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

* The Miz def. Apollo Crews.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online