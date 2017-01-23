1/22 WWE Live Results: Canton, Ohio and Fort Wayne, Indiana (Reigns vs. Owens and Styles vs. Ambrose headlines)

WWE Live Results from Canton and Fort Wayne on January 22, 2017.
1/22 WWE Live Results: Canton, Ohio
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore and Big Cass in a fatal four way tag team match.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Neville in a triple threat match.
* Big Show, Sin Cara and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel and The Shining Stars.
* Seth Rollins def. Rusev.
* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a street fight main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
1/22 WWE Live Results: Fort Wayne, Indiana
* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Breezango.
* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.
* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.
* Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley def. The Vaudevillains.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Wyatt Family, The Ascension and The Usos in a fatal four way tag team match.
* Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella.
* The Miz def. Apollo Crews.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
