1/27 WWE Live Results: Hobbs, New Mexico (Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman)

1/27 WWE Live Results: Hobbs, New Mexico

* Sin Cara def. Curtis Axel.

* Big SHow and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.

* Seth Rollins def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Neville in a triple threat match.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke in a six woman tag team match.

* Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title street fight main event match.

Source: 411Mania.com