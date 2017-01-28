1/27 WWE Live Results: Hobbs, New Mexico (Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman)

1/27 WWE Live Results: Hobbs, New Mexico
* Sin Cara def. Curtis Axel.
* Big SHow and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.
* Seth Rollins def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Neville in a triple threat match.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke in a six woman tag team match.
* Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title street fight main event match.
Source: 411Mania.com
