2/3 WWE Live Results: Broomfield, Colorado (Kevin Owens vs. Big Show)

2/3 WWE Live Results: Broomfield, Colorado
* The New Day def. The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil in a six man tag team match.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.
* The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal and Curtis Axel in a six man tag team match.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* Big Cass def. Rusev.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke in a six woman tag team match.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* Big Show def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title street fight match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Main event of the evening. @WWETheBigShow vs @FightOwensFight #StreetFight #WWEBroomfield #WWE pic.twitter.com/UwiFkX8xQZ
— Jason Foos (@foos_jason) February 4, 2017