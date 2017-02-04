2/3 WWE Live Results: Broomfield, Colorado (Kevin Owens vs. Big Show)

2/3 WWE Live Results: Broomfield, Colorado

* The New Day def. The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil in a six man tag team match.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.

* The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal and Curtis Axel in a six man tag team match.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* Big Cass def. Rusev.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke in a six woman tag team match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* Big Show def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title street fight match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online