2/4 WWE Live Results: Salt Lake City and Grand Forks (Lesnar, triple threat)

WWE Live Results from Salt Lake City and Grand Forks on February 4.
2/4 WWE Live Results: Salt Lake City, Utah
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.
* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil in an eight man tag team match.
* Brock Lesnar def. Big Show.
* Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte via DQ. Dana Brooke interfered.
* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke in a six woman tag team match.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn in a street fight main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
HERE COMES THE PAIN! #TheBeast @BrockLesnar came to #WWESLC with ONE goal in mind… DESTROY his opponent! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/WSaQRvsK5k
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2017
2/4 WWE Live Results: Grand Forks, North Dakota
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Usos, Breezango, Rhyno and Heath Slater and The Ascension in a tag team turmoil match.
* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.
* Naomi and Natalya def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella.
* Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.
* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.
* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.
* Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and AJ Styles in a triple threat main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
WWE Instagram: Will the #SDLive resident #lunatic become a double champion at #EliminationChamber? #WWEGrandForks #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/9SJmXWCucD
— Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) February 5, 2017