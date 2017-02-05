2/4 WWE Live Results: Salt Lake City and Grand Forks (Lesnar, triple threat)

WWE Live Results from Salt Lake City and Grand Forks on February 4.

2/4 WWE Live Results: Salt Lake City, Utah

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.

* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil in an eight man tag team match.

* Brock Lesnar def. Big Show.

* Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte via DQ. Dana Brooke interfered.

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke in a six woman tag team match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn in a street fight main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

2/4 WWE Live Results: Grand Forks, North Dakota

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Usos, Breezango, Rhyno and Heath Slater and The Ascension in a tag team turmoil match.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* Naomi and Natalya def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

* Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.

* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.

* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.

* Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and AJ Styles in a triple threat main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online