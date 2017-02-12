2/11 WWE Live Results: Anchorage and Las Cruces (Cena vs. Orton)

WWE Live Results from Anchorage and Las Cruces on February 11, 2017.
2/11 WWE Live Results: Anchorage, Alaska
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* The Golden Truth and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars and Bo Dallas.
* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* Braun Strowman def. Sin Cara.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho via DQ.
* Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho in a tag team main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
#TagTeamMatch last night with @HeSpearsThemAll and Sami Zayn.#WWEAnchorage ! pic.twitter.com/OtVBFsL2td
— Galina REIGNS (@PRINCESSGalina1) February 12, 2017
2/11 WWE Live Results: Las Cruces, New Mexico
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Heath Slater and Rhyno, Breezango and The Usos in a fatal four way tag team match.
* Mojo Rawley def. Konnor.
* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.
* Bray WYatt def. Luke Harper.
* WWE intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi and Natalya in a fatal five way women’s match.
* WWE Champion John Cena def. Randy Orton.
Source: Gerweck.net
#WWELasCruces [2/11/17] Great photo of @RandyOrton taken from the Smackdown Live event: pic.twitter.com/S1C7HAbPh0
— The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) February 12, 2017