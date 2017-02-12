2/11 WWE Live Results: Anchorage and Las Cruces (Cena vs. Orton)

WWE Live Results from Anchorage and Las Cruces on February 11, 2017.

2/11 WWE Live Results: Anchorage, Alaska

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* The Golden Truth and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars and Bo Dallas.

* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* Braun Strowman def. Sin Cara.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho via DQ.

* Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho in a tag team main event match.

Source: Gerweck.net

2/11 WWE Live Results: Las Cruces, New Mexico

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Heath Slater and Rhyno, Breezango and The Usos in a fatal four way tag team match.

* Mojo Rawley def. Konnor.

* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.

* Bray WYatt def. Luke Harper.

* WWE intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi and Natalya in a fatal five way women’s match.

* WWE Champion John Cena def. Randy Orton.

Source: Gerweck.net