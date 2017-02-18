2/17 WWE Live Results: Dallas, Texas (Brock Lesnar makes an appearance)

2/17 WWE Live Results: Dallas, Texas
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil went to a no contest. Brock Lesnar showed up and took everyone to Suplex City.
* Brock Lesnar def. Big Show.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ in the main event.
Source: PWInsider.com
#Dallastx #WWEDALLAS #smittyphotography #AmericanAirlinesCenter 2.17.17 @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/yZJ18MAMS9
— Xavier S. (@Smittyphotog) February 18, 2017