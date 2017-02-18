2/17 WWE Live Results: Dallas, Texas (Brock Lesnar makes an appearance)

2/17 WWE Live Results: Dallas, Texas

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil went to a no contest. Brock Lesnar showed up and took everyone to Suplex City.

* Brock Lesnar def. Big Show.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ in the main event.

Source: PWInsider.com