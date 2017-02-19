2/18 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield and Edmonton (Reigns vs. Strowman)

WWE Live Results in Bakersfield and Edmonton on February 18, 2017.

2/18 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield, California

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil in a six man tag team match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ in the main event.

Source: PWInsider.com

2/18 WWE Live Results: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

* Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. The Ascension.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* Natalya and Tamina def. Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Breezango.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. AJ Styles and The Miz in a triple threat main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online