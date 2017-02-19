2/18 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield and Edmonton (Reigns vs. Strowman)

WWE Live Results in Bakersfield and Edmonton on February 18, 2017.
2/18 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield, California
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil in a six man tag team match.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ in the main event.
Source: PWInsider.com
2/18 WWE Live Results: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
* Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. The Ascension.
* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.
* Natalya and Tamina def. Alexa Bliss and Carmella.
* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Breezango.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. AJ Styles and The Miz in a triple threat main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
