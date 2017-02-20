2/19 WWE Live Results: Long Beach and Saskatoon (Reigns/Zayn team)

WWE Live Results in Long Beach and Saskatoon on February 19, 2017.
2/19 WWE Live Results: Long Beach, California
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* Big Show, Curtis Axel and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars in a eight man tag team match.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* Braun Strowman def. Sin Cara.
* Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
2/19 WWE Live Results: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
* Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. The Ascension.
* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.
* Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss went to a no contest. Carmella and Tamina Snuka interfered setting up the next match.
* Natalya and Tamina Snuka def. Alexa Bliss and Carmella.
* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Breezango.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. AJ Styles and The Miz in a triple threat main event match.
Source: Prowrestling.net
Amazing show!!! Well worth the long wait to see @AJStylesOrg #WWESaskatoon #theydontwantnone pic.twitter.com/pwmPt64JKS
— Alex Campbell (@ahcampbell84) February 20, 2017