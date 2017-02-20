2/19 WWE Live Results: Long Beach and Saskatoon (Reigns/Zayn team)

WWE Live Results in Long Beach and Saskatoon on February 19, 2017.

2/19 WWE Live Results: Long Beach, California

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* Big Show, Curtis Axel and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars in a eight man tag team match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* Braun Strowman def. Sin Cara.

* Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

2/19 WWE Live Results: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

* Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. The Ascension.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss went to a no contest. Carmella and Tamina Snuka interfered setting up the next match.

* Natalya and Tamina Snuka def. Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. Breezango.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. AJ Styles and The Miz in a triple threat main event match.

Source: Prowrestling.net