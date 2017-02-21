2/20 WWE Live Results: San Diego, California (Cena/Harper team)

By

2/20 WWE Live Results: San Diego, California

1. Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Usos and Breezango

2. Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins

3. Heath Slater, Rhyno and Mojo Rawley def. The Ascension and Aiden English

4. Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler

5. Becky Lynch def. Alexa Bliss

6. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin

7. Nikki Bella and Tamina def. Carmella and Natalya

8. John Cena and Luke Harper def. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

Source: WrestlingINC