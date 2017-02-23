2/22 WWE Live Results: Dusseldorf, Germany (Owens vs. Reigns)

2/22 WWE Live Results: Dusseldorf, Germany

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil.

* Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Sheamus and Cesaro and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens def. Roman REigns in a No Holds Barred main event match due to interference from Braun Strowman. Before the match, WWE U.S. Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and in a neckbrace cutting a promo. Owens interrupted the promo attacking him. After the match, Reigns spears Strowman through a table that Strowman tried to use earlier.

Source: PWInsider.com