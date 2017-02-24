2/23 WWE Live Results: Nuremberg, Germany (No Holds Barred headlines)

2/23 WWE Live Results: Nuremberg, Germany

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Sheamus and Cesaro and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.

* Sin Cara def. Titus O’Neil.

* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars and Bo Dallas. After the match, Big Show walked out and knocked out Dallas.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens def. Roman REigns in a No Holds Barred main event match due to interference from Braun Strowman. WWE U.S. Champion Chris Jericho appeared before the match on crutches and was attacked by Owens.

