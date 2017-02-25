2/24 WWE Live Results: Hannover, Germany (Owens vs. Reigns headlines)

2/24 WWE Live Results: Hannover, Germany

Thanks to Max from wrestling-infos.de for this live report.

http://www.wrestling-infos.de/140104.html

1. Match

Tag Team Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal

2. Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match

Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann via Submission.

3. Match

8 Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth), Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico). Axel pinned Dallas.

Dallas protested after the match. Big Show came out and knocked out Dallas.

4. Match

Singles Match

Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.

5. Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods, w/ Kofi Kingston). Cesaro got pinned.

6. Match

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Singles Match

Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte.

7. Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.

United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace. Owens interrupted Jerichos promo and attacked his former buddy. Reigns came out for the main event.

8. Match

WWE Universal Championship

No Holds Barred Match

Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns. Braun Strowman interfered.

Post Match: Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table. Reigns countered and put Strowman via Spear through the table.