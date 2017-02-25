2/24 WWE Live Results: Hannover, Germany (Owens vs. Reigns headlines)

2/24 WWE Live Results: Hannover, Germany
Thanks to Max from wrestling-infos.de for this live report.
1. Match
Tag Team Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal
2. Match
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Singles Match
Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann via Submission.
3. Match
8 Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth), Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico). Axel pinned Dallas.
Dallas protested after the match. Big Show came out and knocked out Dallas.
4. Match
Singles Match
Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.
5. Match
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
3 Way Tag Team Match
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods, w/ Kofi Kingston). Cesaro got pinned.
6. Match
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Singles Match
Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte.
7. Match
Singles Match
Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.
United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace. Owens interrupted Jerichos promo and attacked his former buddy. Reigns came out for the main event.
8. Match
WWE Universal Championship
No Holds Barred Match
Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns. Braun Strowman interfered.
Post Match: Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table. Reigns countered and put Strowman via Spear through the table.
