2/26 WWE Live Results: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Fatal Four Way Main Event)

2/26 WWE Live Results: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

WWE returned to Cedar Rapids one year later bringing the Smackdown crew with them with a show headlined by WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin.

It was Cena’s first live appearance in the market for years as this had trended as the “B” market territory before the re-introduction of the brand split this year.

Attendance was noticeably down compared to last year’s event in March headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose. AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Nikki Bella had been advertised at one point, but were not part of the card on Sunday night.

Decent but smaller crowd for tonight since the event last March #WWECedarRapids pic.twitter.com/GRDpIiFQXe — Adam Martin (@adamwrestleview) February 27, 2017

* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. The Ascension.

* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina in a fatal five way match.

The Miz killing it on the mic tonight #WWECedarRapids pic.twitter.com/stRPKQU9Me — Adam Martin (@adamwrestleview) February 27, 2017

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.

* Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler.

And the crowd goes mild for the #Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha, this is happening a lot lately, not good #WWECedarRapids pic.twitter.com/xIlVbQb28T — Adam Martin (@adamwrestleview) February 27, 2017

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Usos and Breezango.

Huge reaction for John Cena tonight #WWECedarRapids pic.twitter.com/xYKXe7C8Vr — Adam Martin (@adamwrestleview) February 27, 2017

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin in a fatal four way main event match.

Bray Wyatt reminds everyone he is the #WWE Champion as the audience races to the exits #WWECedarRapids pic.twitter.com/PVqxf7BZRq — Adam Martin (@adamwrestleview) February 27, 2017