3/6 WWE Live Results: Bloomington, Illinois

1. Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley and Kalisto def. Breezango and The Ascension

2. Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews

3. Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins

4. Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch def. Natalya and Mickie James

5. Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

6. Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Usos

7. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin by DQ.

8. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper

