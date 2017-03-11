3/10 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York (Finn Balor returns, Triple H)

3/10 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York
* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* Sasha Banks and Alicia FOx def. Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.
* WWE Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* Brock Lesnar def. Big Show.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Stroman via DQ.
* Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and the returning Finn Balor def. Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a six man tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
There's nothing quite like it…
Thank you #WWEBuffalo. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/ht93BawZYB
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2017