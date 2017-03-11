3/10 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York (Finn Balor returns, Triple H)

3/10 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York

* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* Sasha Banks and Alicia FOx def. Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

* WWE Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* Brock Lesnar def. Big Show.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Stroman via DQ.

* Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and the returning Finn Balor def. Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online