3/11 WWE Live Results: Toronto and Fairfax (Six man, Wyatt vs. Harper)

WWE Live Results from Toronto and Fairfax on March 11, 2017.
3/11 WWE Live Results: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
* WWE Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.
* Big Show, Sin Cara and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, The Shining Stars and Bo Dallas.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Stroman via DQ.
* Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and the returning Finn Balor def. Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a six man tag team main event match.
3/11 WWE Live Results: Fairfax, Virginia
* The Miz def. Kalisto.
* Mojo Rawley, Rhyno and Heath Slater def. Curt Hawkins and Breezango.
* Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Usos.
* Randy Orton def. AJ Styles.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.
