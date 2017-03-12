3/11 WWE Live Results: Toronto and Fairfax (Six man, Wyatt vs. Harper)

WWE Live Results from Toronto and Fairfax on March 11, 2017.

3/11 WWE Live Results: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

* WWE Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

* Big Show, Sin Cara and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, The Shining Stars and Bo Dallas.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Stroman via DQ.

* Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and the returning Finn Balor def. Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: Gerweck.net

3/11 WWE Live Results: Fairfax, Virginia

* The Miz def. Kalisto.

* Mojo Rawley, Rhyno and Heath Slater def. Curt Hawkins and Breezango.

* Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Usos.

* Randy Orton def. AJ Styles.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.

Source: Gerweck.net