3/19 WWE Live Results: Hershey and Amherst (Reigns vs. Strowman)

WWE Live Results in Hershey and Amherst on March 19, 2017.
3/19 WWE Live Results: Hershey, Pennsylvania
* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.
* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas in an eight man tag team match.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* Finn Balor and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: Gerweck.net
WWE's Instagram photo! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/989M5zYxPe
— RomanReigns.Org (@RomanFansite) March 20, 2017
3/19 WWE Live Results: Amherst, Massachusetts
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins.
* Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews.
* Mojo Rawley def. Konnor.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.
* John Cena def. AJ Styles in a street fight match.
Source: Gerweck.net
What a great street fight this was between @AJStylesOrg and @JohnCena thank you for this memory. #WWEAmherst pic.twitter.com/Z6KT5GRliU
— 🔥BrokenJoeyBanks🔥 (@MrJoeyDiodati) March 20, 2017