3/19 WWE Live Results: Hershey and Amherst (Reigns vs. Strowman)

WWE Live Results in Hershey and Amherst on March 19, 2017.

3/19 WWE Live Results: Hershey, Pennsylvania

* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.

* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas in an eight man tag team match.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* Finn Balor and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: Gerweck.net

3/19 WWE Live Results: Amherst, Massachusetts

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins.

* Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews.

* Mojo Rawley def. Konnor.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* John Cena def. AJ Styles in a street fight match.

Source: Gerweck.net