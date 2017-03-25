3/24 WWE Live Results: Montreal, Quebec (Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn)

3/24 WWE Live Results: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Sheamus and Cesaro and The New Day in a fatal four way tag team match.
* Austin Aries def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match.
* The Golden Truth and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil.
* Sin Cara def. Titus O’Neil.
* Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe via DQ. Joe hit Reigns with a steel chair.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. Charlotte, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax.
* Finn Balor def. Jinder Mahal.
* Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens in a street fight main event match. After the match, Zayn cut a promo about his history with Owens in Montreal and getting to main event the show.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Tonight was my Wrestlemania. #WWEMontreal
— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 25, 2017