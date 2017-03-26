3/25 WWE Live Results: Portland and Johnson City (Tag match, Cena/AJ)

WWE Live Results from Portland and Johnson City on March 25, 2017.
3/25 WWE Live Results: Portland, Maine
* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.
* The Golden Truth and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil.
* Sin Cara def. Titus O’Neil.
* Austin Aries def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. Charlotte, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.
* Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.
Source: PWInsider.com
A very entertaining night. Thanks @wwe. @WWERomanReigns @iLikeSamiZayn #wweportland pic.twitter.com/trtQnYbAdp
— Chris Whitaker (@Buddhachriz) March 26, 2017
3/25 WWE Live Results: Johnson City, Tennessee
* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley def. The Vaudevillains and Breezango.
* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch and Tamina def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella with Mickie James as special guest referee.
* Randy Orton def. The Miz.
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.
* John Cena def. AJ Styles in a street fight main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
#AjStyles #WweLive #wwejohnsoncity
Photos cred:Christhemath/IG pic.twitter.com/cjSAnXFdgj
— AJ Styles Online (@AjStylesOnline_) March 26, 2017