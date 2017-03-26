3/25 WWE Live Results: Portland and Johnson City (Tag match, Cena/AJ)

WWE Live Results from Portland and Johnson City on March 25, 2017.

3/25 WWE Live Results: Portland, Maine

* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.

* The Golden Truth and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil.

* Sin Cara def. Titus O’Neil.

* Austin Aries def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. Charlotte, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.

* Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Source: PWInsider.com

3/25 WWE Live Results: Johnson City, Tennessee

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley def. The Vaudevillains and Breezango.

* Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch and Tamina def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella with Mickie James as special guest referee.

* Randy Orton def. The Miz.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.

* John Cena def. AJ Styles in a street fight main event match.

Source: Gerweck.net