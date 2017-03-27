3/26 WWE Live Results: White Plains and Raleigh (6-Man Tag, Cena-Styles)

WWE Live Results from March 26 in White Plains and Raleigh.

3/26 WWE Live Results: White Plains, New York

1. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte Flair

2. Austin Aries def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

3. The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil

4. RAW Tag Team Champions The Club def. The New Day, Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

5. Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

6. Roman Reigns def. Jinder Mahal

7. WWE US Champion Chris Jericho, Finn Balor and Sami Zayn def. Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

3/26 WWE Live Results: Raleigh, North Carolina

1. Randy Orton def. The Miz

2. Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Breezango and The Vaudevillains

3. Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins

4. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper

5. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch and Tamina def. Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella

6. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin by DQ.

7. John Cena def. AJ Styles in a Street Fight.

Source: PWInsider.com