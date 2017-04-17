4/15 WWE Live Results: Champaign, Illinois (Tag main event)

4/15 WWE Live Results: Champaign, Illinois

1. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys def. Sheamus and Cesaro, The Club and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

2. Sami Zayn def. Curtis Axel

3. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries

* In-ring segment with a brawl between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, ended with Reigns spearing Strowman through a table.

4. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair

5. The Big Show def. Jinder Mahal. Titus O’Neil comes out after and rips on Show, leading to Show hitting him with the WMD.

6. Chris Jericho and Seth Rollins def. WWE US Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

Source: Prowrestling.net