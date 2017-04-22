4/21 WWE Live Results: Rapid City, South Dakota (Rollins vs. Joe)

4/21 WWE Live Results: Rapid City, South Dakota

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. The Colons and Curt Hawkins.

* Finn Balor def. Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Charlotte.

* Sheamus and Cesaro def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* Big Cass w/ Enzo Amore def. Titus O’Neil.

* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe in the main event.

Source: Gerweck.net