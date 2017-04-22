4/21 WWE Live Results: Rapid City, South Dakota (Rollins vs. Joe)

4/21 WWE Live Results: Rapid City, South Dakota
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. The Colons and Curt Hawkins.
* Finn Balor def. Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Charlotte.
* Sheamus and Cesaro def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* Big Cass w/ Enzo Amore def. Titus O’Neil.
* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe in the main event.
Source: Gerweck.net
