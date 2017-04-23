4/22 WWE Live Results: Kalamazoo and Bismarck (Triple threat match)

WWE Live Results from Kalamazoo and Bismarck on April 22, 2017.
4/22 WWE Live Results: Kalamazoo, Michigan
* Becky Lynch and Mickie James def. Carmella and Natalya. Alexa Bliss acted as the special guest referee.
* Mojo Rawley def. Dolph Ziggler.
* American Alpha def. Breezango and Heath Slater and Rhyno in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.
* Apollo Crews and Kalisto def. The Ascension.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles in a triple threat match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
I saw the face that runs the place @AJStylesOrg #wwekalamazoo #theydontwantnone#drunk pic.twitter.com/IOI4gRkjw9
— Rob Blair (@Rblair90) April 23, 2017
4/22 WWE Live Results: Bismarck North Dakota
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. The Colons and Curt Hawkins.
* Finn Balor def. Jinder Mahal.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Charlotte.
* Sheamus and Cesaro def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* Big Cass w/ Enzo Amore def. Titus O’Neil.
* Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
This @FinnBalor pic at #WWEBismarck was probably my best one of the night pic.twitter.com/ZVnQgZAe45
— Swanton Bomb (@EndBossOfKOTR) April 23, 2017