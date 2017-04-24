4/23 WWE Live Results: Fargo and Hammond (Tag team main event)

WWE Live Results from Fargo and Hammond on April 23, 2017.
4/23 WWE Live Results: Fargo, North Dakota
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. The Colons and Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Big Cass def. Titus O’Neil.
* Finn Balor def. Jinder Mahal.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* Cesaro and Sheamus def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
@FinnBalor #WWEFargo thank you pic.twitter.com/V9f66bmoHM
— Jason Mueller (@Muellerj37) April 24, 2017
4/23 WWE Live Results: Hammond, Indiana
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya in a six pack challenge.
* Mojo Rawley def. Dolph Ziggler.
* American Alpha def. Breezango and Heath Slater and Rhyno in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.
* Apollo Crews and Kalisto def. The Ascension.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles in a triple threat match.
Source: Gerweck.net
Two dudes fighting at #WWEHammond pic.twitter.com/VIMBzqKDWR
— Slumbertaker (@mikecavanaughty) April 23, 2017