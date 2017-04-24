4/23 WWE Live Results: Fargo and Hammond (Tag team main event)

By

4/23 WWE Live Results: Fargo, North Dakota

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. The Colons and Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* Big Cass def. Titus O’Neil.

* Finn Balor def. Jinder Mahal.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* Cesaro and Sheamus def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.

4/23 WWE Live Results: Hammond, Indiana

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya in a six pack challenge.

* Mojo Rawley def. Dolph Ziggler.

* American Alpha def. Breezango and Heath Slater and Rhyno in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.

* Apollo Crews and Kalisto def. The Ascension.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles in a triple threat match.

