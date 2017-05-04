5/3 WWE Live Results: Rome, Italy (Balor and Rollins vs. Joe and Wyatt)

5/3 WWE Live Results: Rome, Italy
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a street fight match.
* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.
* Finn Balor and Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.
Source: Gerweck.net
@WWERomanReigns took his revenge on @BraunStrowman at #WWERome #WWELive with a #spear against the table @WWE @WWE_Ufficiale #Roma pic.twitter.com/ITOAxikgG5
— Riccardo Campopiano (@riccampo85) May 4, 2017