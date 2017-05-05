5/4 WWE Live Results: Bologna, Italy (Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman)

5/4 WWE Live Results: Bologna, Italy

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and The Golden Truth def. Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a street fight match.

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.

* Finn Balor and Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.

Source: Gerweck.net