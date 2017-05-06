5/5 WWE Live Results: Dublin and Cardiff (Tag and triple threat matches)

WWE Live Results from Dublin and Cardiff on May 5, 2017.

5/5 WWE Live Results: Dublin, Ireland

Thanks to Gary Hernon for passing along this live report.

Hardyz retain tag titles over Gallows and Anderson, Enzo and Cass & Sheamus and Cesaro. Solid opening bout. Sheamus, Enzo and Cass and Hardyz all over with the crowd. Matt pinned Anderson for the win after 15 mins.

WWE UK Division match. Jordan Devil defeats Tucker with a moonsault. Good effort from both guys. Crowd was good for Devlin even though the majority didn’t know who he was.

Rhyno, Slater, Golden Truth beat Titus, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Good comedy filler. Goldie and Rhyno particularly over with the Dublin crowd

Neville successfully retained the Cruiserweight title beating Austin Aries. Decent match. Crowd wavered a bit during it. Neville cheated by putting his feet on the rope for the pin after knocking Aries off the top rope

Braun came out and got on the mic. Put over that he’s here tonight and Roman Reigns isn’t. He says it doesn’t matter who it is, Reigns or Lesnar or whoever they will all fall. He asks for a referee to come out and asks him to raise his hand in a forfeit victory over Reigns. Reigns comes out. Big brawl ensues on the outside, using the steps and ring posts. Braun hits the running powerslam in the ring and goes to leave. Comes back and sets up a table in the ring. Goes to put reigns through it. Reigns fights back and ends up spearing Braun through the table. Very mixed crowd response for Reigns.

Bayley, Sasha and Mickie James beat Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax. Sasha made Emma tap to the Bank Statement for the win. Good match. All ladies got decent time and in ring action. Bayley and Sasha got great crowd reactions.

Dean Ambrose retained the Intercontinental title beating The Miz. Very good match which bodes well for the PPV. Great back and forth. Miz is easily the best out and out heel in the business today. Maryse was ejected from ringside which led to a series of roll up pin reversals and then Ambrose was able to hit the dirty deeds for the win

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins beat Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. Good match. All guys got a great reaction. Back and forth match. Finn hit the coup de grace to Bray while Seth hit his new finisher on Joe for the pin.

Seth and Finn get on the mic at the end to wish the crowd well with the usual pleasantries. They make a video of Dublin for social media.

5/5 WWE Live Results: Cardiff, Wales

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha and The Colons in a triple threat tag team match.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Breezango and Sin Cara def. The Ascension and Aiden English.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven def. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte in a fatal four way match.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a triple threat match.

