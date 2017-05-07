5/6 WWE Live Results: Valencia and Belfast (Balor vs. Wyatt, tag match)

WWE Live Results in Valencia and Belfast on May 6, 2017.
5/6 WWE Live Results: Valencia, Spain
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha and The Colons.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn.
* Breezango and Sin Cara def. The Ascension and Aiden English.
* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte.
* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a triple threat.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Today at #WWEValencia!!! What an incredible experience being able to host the show in Spanish and interact with our WWE Universe! 💃🏽🇪🇸🤗😇😃 pic.twitter.com/gcTbxovz5F
— Dasha Fuentes (@DashaFuentesWWE) May 6, 2017
5/6 WWE Live Results: Belfast, Northern Ireland
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.
* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Cesaro and Sheamus, Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* Jordan Devlin vs. Tucker Knight ended in a no contest when Braun Strowman interfered taking out both. Strowman said Roman Reigns wasn’t in the building and demanded his arm get raised. Reigns comes out and they start a brawl. It ends with Reigns putting Strowman through a table.
* The Golden Truth, Heath Slater and RHyno def. Curt Hawkins, Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
I like how this one turned out. #WWEBelfast @McFlo14 pic.twitter.com/i0UyabLEde
— Lia (@pap3rwings) May 6, 2017