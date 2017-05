5/8 WWE Live Results: Bournemouth, England (Triple Threat Match)

By

5/8 WWE Live Results: Bournemouth, England

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha and The Colons.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Sin Cara and Breezango def. Aiden English and The Ascension.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Mark Andrews def. Pete Dunne, James Drake and Joseph Connors.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella, Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Natalya.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a triple threat.

