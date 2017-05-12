5/11 WWE Live Results: Sheffield, England (Triple Threat main event)

By

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

5/11 WWE Live Results: Sheffield, England

1. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

2. Breezango and Tye Dillinger def. The Ascension and Aiden English

3. Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

4. WWE US Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

5. Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. The Welcoming Committee

6. Baron Corbin def. Mojo Rawley

7. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha and The Colons

8. WWE Champion Randy Orton def. Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles

Source: WrestlingINC