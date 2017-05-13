5/12 WWE Live Results: Liege and Newcastle (Tag and triple threat)

WWE Live Results in Liege and Newcastle on May 12, 2017.

5/12 WWE Live Results: Liege, Belgium

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

* Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries and Aleister Black in a triple threat match.

* The Golden Truth, Kalisto and Apollo Crews def. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Titus O’Neil.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley.

* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

Source: PWInsider.com

5/12 WWE Live Results Newcastle, England

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Breezango and Tye Dillinger def. The Ascension and Aiden English.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Saxon Huxley def. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake.

* Baron Corbin def. Mojo Rawley.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha and The Colons in a triple threat match.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a triple threat match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online