5/27 WWE Live Results: Greensboro and Knoxville (Styles vs. Owens)

WWE Live Results from Greensboro and Knoxville on May 27, 2017.
5/27 WWE Live Results: Greensboro, North Carolina
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Big Cass and Enzo Amore in a triple threat tag team match.
* Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins.
* R-Truth, Rhyno and Curtis Axel def. Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust.
* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.
Source: Gerweck.net
The energy in this building is INCREDIBLE already. #WWEGreensboro pic.twitter.com/uFEBVWjNEH
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 27, 2017
5/27 WWE Live Results: Knoxville, Tennessee
* Breezango def. The Colons.
* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.
* Sin Cara def. Aiden English.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.
* Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina.
* Tye Dillinger def. Dolph Ziggler.
* AJ Styles def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens via DQ.
Source: Prowrestling.net
AJ Styles hits the Styles Clash. #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/EUrB6M18qz
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) May 28, 2017