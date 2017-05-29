5/28 WWE Live Results: Augusta and Chattanooga (Tag team main event)

WWE Live Results in Augusta and Chattanooga on May 28, 2017.
5/28 WWE Live Results: Augusta, Georgia
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Big Cass and Enzo Amore in a triple threat tag team match.
* Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins.
* R-Truth, Rhyno and Curtis Axel def. Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust.
* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.
Source: PWInsider.com
I love @WWE #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/v2hC41IMqX
— hannah (@hannahelise_) May 29, 2017
5/28 WWE Live Results: Chattanooga, Tennessee
* Breezango def. The Colons.
* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.
* Sin Cara def. Aiden English.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina.
* Tye Dillinger def. Baron Corbin.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.
* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal via DQ.
Source: Prowrestling.net
#WWEChattanooga is prepared to get phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/LEuFkB8jfE
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) May 29, 2017