5/28 WWE Live Results: Augusta and Chattanooga (Tag team main event)

WWE Live Results in Augusta and Chattanooga on May 28, 2017.

5/28 WWE Live Results: Augusta, Georgia

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Big Cass and Enzo Amore in a triple threat tag team match.

* Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins.

* R-Truth, Rhyno and Curtis Axel def. Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust.

* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

Source: PWInsider.com

5/28 WWE Live Results: Chattanooga, Tennessee

* Breezango def. The Colons.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* Sin Cara def. Aiden English.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina.

* Tye Dillinger def. Baron Corbin.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal via DQ.

Source: Prowrestling.net