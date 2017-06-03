6/2 WWE Live Results: Trenton, New Jersey (Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe)

6/2 WWE Live Results: Trenton, New Jersey

* Finn Balor def. Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Kalisto and R-Truth def. Bo Dallas, Elias Samson, Goldust and Titus O’Neil.

* Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Heath Slater and Rhyno and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.

* Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt.

* Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe.

Source: Gerweck.net