6/2 WWE Live Results: Trenton, New Jersey (Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe)

6/2 WWE Live Results: Trenton, New Jersey
* Finn Balor def. Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Kalisto and R-Truth def. Bo Dallas, Elias Samson, Goldust and Titus O’Neil.
* Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Heath Slater and Rhyno and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.
* Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt.
* Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe.
Source: Gerweck.net