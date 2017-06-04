6/3 WWE Live Results: Reading and Bridgeport (Styles vs. Mahal)

WWE Live Results from Reading and Bridgeport on June 3, 2017.

6/3 WWE Live Results: Reading, Pennsylvania

* Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Kalisto and R-Truth def. Bo Dallas, Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust.

* Finn Balor def. Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe.

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

Source: PWInsider.com

6/3 WWE Live Results: Bridgeport, Connecticut

* Breezango def. American Alpha and The Colons.

* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

* Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara def. The Ascension.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal via DQ.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online