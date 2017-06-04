6/3 WWE Live Results: Reading and Bridgeport (Styles vs. Mahal)

WWE Live Results from Reading and Bridgeport on June 3, 2017.
6/3 WWE Live Results: Reading, Pennsylvania
* Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Kalisto and R-Truth def. Bo Dallas, Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil and Goldust.
* Finn Balor def. Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Heath Slater and Rhyno.
* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe.
* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.
Source: PWInsider.com
#WWEReading candid by alisewn on Instagram #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/DRlIWWOpcu
— Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) June 4, 2017
6/3 WWE Live Results: Bridgeport, Connecticut
* Breezango def. American Alpha and The Colons.
* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.
* Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara def. The Ascension.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.
* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal via DQ.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
King AJ in #WWEBridgeport 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/R81xLgsbnb
— Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) June 4, 2017