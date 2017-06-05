6/4 WWE Live Results: Glens Falls, New York (Styles vs. Mahal)

6/4 WWE Live Results: Glens Falls, New York
* Breezango def. American Alpha and The Colons.
* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.
* Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara def. The Ascension.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. AJ Styles.
Source: Gerweck.net
#WWEGlensFalls #AJStyles
Cr.paynoisbatman/IG pic.twitter.com/SfJfV4fIrH
— AJ Styles Online (@AjStylesOnline_) June 5, 2017