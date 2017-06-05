6/4 WWE Live Results: Glens Falls, New York (Styles vs. Mahal)

* Breezango def. American Alpha and The Colons.

* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

* Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara def. The Ascension.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. AJ Styles.

