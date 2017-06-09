6/8 WWE Live Results: San Juan, Puerto Rico (Mahal vs. Orton)

6/8 WWE Live Results: San Juan, Puerto Rico
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Luke Harper, Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley def. Erick Rowan and The Ascension.
* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.
* AJ Styles and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella, Tamina, Natalya and Becky Lynch in a fatal 5-way match.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha, Breezango and The Colons in a fatal four way tag team match.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton in the main event.
Source: PWInsider.com
The phenomenal @AJStylesOrg and @iLikeSamiZayn with the win #WWESanJuan pic.twitter.com/16CsvbbqhL
— Bryan Herrera (@bryanherrerapr) June 9, 2017