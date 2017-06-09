6/8 WWE Live Results: San Juan, Puerto Rico (Mahal vs. Orton)

6/8 WWE Live Results: San Juan, Puerto Rico

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Luke Harper, Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley def. Erick Rowan and The Ascension.

* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.

* AJ Styles and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella, Tamina, Natalya and Becky Lynch in a fatal 5-way match.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha, Breezango and The Colons in a fatal four way tag team match.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton in the main event.

Source: PWInsider.com