6/9 WWE Live Results: Jackson and Ft. Lauderdale (Reigns vs. Wyatt)

WWE Live Results in Jackson and Ft. Lauderdale on June 9, 2017.
6/9 WWE Live Results: Jackson, Mississippi
Thanks to Dave McKnight for passing along this live report.
* Apollo Crews def. Elias Samson.
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax.
* Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz via DQ.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore and Big Cass.
* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe via DQ.
* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.
Ya boy Seth Rollins. #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/s5rEvIWhsy
— Mr. Jackpots (@Demp) June 10, 2017
6/9 WWE Live Results: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha, The Colons and Breezango.
* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.
* Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara def. The Ascension.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella, Natalya, Tamina and Becky Lynch.
* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.
* Randy Orton and AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Quite the tag team. #WWE #WWEFTLauderdale #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qLJTf3h8Xo
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 10, 2017