6/9 WWE Live Results: Jackson and Ft. Lauderdale (Reigns vs. Wyatt)

WWE Live Results in Jackson and Ft. Lauderdale on June 9, 2017.

6/9 WWE Live Results: Jackson, Mississippi

Thanks to Dave McKnight for passing along this live report.

* Apollo Crews def. Elias Samson.

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax.

* Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz via DQ.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe via DQ.

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

6/9 WWE Live Results: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha, The Colons and Breezango.

* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.

* Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara def. The Ascension.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella, Natalya, Tamina and Becky Lynch.

* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.

* Randy Orton and AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online