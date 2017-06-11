6/10 WWE Live Results: Alexandria, Louisiana (Ambrose/Rollins team)

Note: We are seeking a live report from the 6/10 WWE live event in Panama City, Panama.

If you attended the show on Saturday and would like to send in a live report, please email a full results report to A[email protected].

6/10 WWE Live Results: Alexandria, Louisiana

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.

* Apollo Crews def. Elias Samson.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online