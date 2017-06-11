6/10 WWE Live Results: Alexandria, Louisiana (Ambrose/Rollins team)

Note: We are seeking a live report from the 6/10 WWE live event in Panama City, Panama.
6/10 WWE Live Results: Alexandria, Louisiana
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.
* Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax.
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.
* Apollo Crews def. Elias Samson.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore and Big Cass.
* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
@WWERollins & @TheDeanAmbrose put on an amazing show! Loved every minute of it! #WWEAlexandria #Kingslayer #LunaticFringe #MyFaves pic.twitter.com/LSGxk6IOhi
— Kaelyn.Michelle (@thenames_kaelyn) June 11, 2017