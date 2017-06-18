6/17 WWE Live Results: Calgary, Alberta (Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt)

6/17 WWE Live Results: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
* R-Truth and Kalisto def. Goldust and Titus O’Neil.
* Elias Samson def. Apollo Crews.
* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma.
* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
