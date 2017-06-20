6/19 WWE Live Results: Indianapolis, Indiana (Tag team main event)

6/19 WWE Live Results: Indianapolis, Indiana

1. American Alpha and The Hype Bros. def. The Ascension and The Colons

2. Tye Dillinger def. Erick Rowan

3. Luke Harper def. Aiden English

4. Sin Cara def. Aiden English

5. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

6. Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. The Welcoming Committee

7. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango

8. Randy Orton and AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE US Champion Kevin Owens

