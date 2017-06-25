6/24 WWE Live Results: Vancouver, British Columbia (Rollins appears)

6/24 WWE Live Results: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers opened the show. Mahal revealed that Shinsuke Nakamura was unable to get into Canada and demanded a referee come down to count to 10. Seth Rollins walks out instead and said Daniel Bryan called him this morning. Rollins said he would challenge Mahal for the WWE Championship later in the night.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* Luke Harper def. Aiden English.

* American Alpha, Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley def. The Ascension, Erick Rowan and Epico.

* Natalya def. Charlotte.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn and Rusev in a triple threat match.

* Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Carmella and Tamina.

* Seth Rollins def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal via DQ.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online