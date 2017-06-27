6/26 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield, California (Orton/Nakamura)

6/26 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield, California
* Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin.
* American Alpha, Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger def. The Ascension, Epico and Erick Rowan.
* Luke Harper def. Aiden English.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Carmella and Tamina.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Lana.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* Rusev def. Mojo Rawley.
* Charlotte def. Natalya.
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a tag team main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
An honor it was indeed to team with 13 time world champion Randy Orton at #WWEBakersfield. Now, we head to #SDLive. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/QLCezhxrui
— Shinsuke Nakamura. (@FistsDisplayArt) June 27, 2017