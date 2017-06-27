6/26 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield, California (Orton/Nakamura)

6/26 WWE Live Results: Bakersfield, California

* Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin.

* American Alpha, Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger def. The Ascension, Epico and Erick Rowan.

* Luke Harper def. Aiden English.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Carmella and Tamina.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Lana.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* Rusev def. Mojo Rawley.

* Charlotte def. Natalya.

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a tag team main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com