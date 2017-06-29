6/28 WWE Live Results: Singapore (Reigns vs. Wyatt, Jericho returns)

6/28 WWE Live Results: Singapore
* Hideo Itami def. Chris Jericho.
* Titus O’Neil def. Bo Dallas.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno.
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass had a back and forth promo segment.
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe in a tag team match.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma in a six women tag team match.
* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.
* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
📸| مجموعة صور للأسطورة كريس جيريكو بعرض محلي بسينغافورا
#WWESingapore pic.twitter.com/gmjGlsoiYV
— ديوان المصارعة (@DPWrestlingQ8) June 29, 2017