6/28 WWE Live Results: Singapore (Reigns vs. Wyatt, Jericho returns)

6/28 WWE Live Results: Singapore

* Hideo Itami def. Chris Jericho.

* Titus O’Neil def. Bo Dallas.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass had a back and forth promo segment.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe in a tag team match.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma in a six women tag team match.

* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online