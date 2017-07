7/9 WWE Live Results: Hidalgo, Texas

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

* American Alpha def. Aiden English and Epico

* Rusev def. Sin Cara

* Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn

* Smackdown Women”s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina

* WWE US Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin

